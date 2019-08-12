Contrasting of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 123.28% and an $27.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 172.93%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 79.5% respectively. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.