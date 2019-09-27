Contrasting of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 58,868,335.15% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,718,872,357.09% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target while its potential upside is 403.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.