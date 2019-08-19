Contrasting of State Street Corporation (STT) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 63 1.61 N/A 5.89 9.86 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of State Street Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to State Street Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. State Street Corporation is currently more affordable than Safeguard Scientifics Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

State Street Corporation’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for State Street Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of State Street Corporation is $63.29, with potential upside of 26.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares and 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while Safeguard Scientifics Inc. had bullish trend.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.