Contrasting of State Street Corporation (STT) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Both State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 62 1.64 N/A 5.89 9.86 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.88 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 demonstrates State Street Corporation and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. State Street Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Oaktree Capital Group LLC, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

State Street Corporation has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Oaktree Capital Group LLC has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for State Street Corporation and Oaktree Capital Group LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

State Street Corporation’s consensus price target is $61.83, while its potential upside is 20.57%. Competitively the consensus price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, which is potential -11.78% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, State Street Corporation is looking more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 27.45% stronger performance.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.