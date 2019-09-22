Contrasting of State Street Corporation (STT) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

We are contrasting State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 60 1.92 N/A 5.89 9.86 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s average price target is $62.33, while its potential upside is 3.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 14.54% respectively. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 17.2% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.