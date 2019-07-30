Contrasting of State Street Corporation (STT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

Both State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.89 N/A 5.89 10.49 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.81 N/A 0.05 290.96

In table 1 we can see State Street Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. State Street Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of State Street Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

State Street Corporation and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of State Street Corporation is $66.14, with potential upside of 11.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.1% of State Street Corporation shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares. About 0.5% of State Street Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -2% weaker performance while Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has 9.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors State Street Corporation beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.