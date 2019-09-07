Contrasting of State Street Corporation (STT) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 61 1.62 N/A 5.89 9.86 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.86 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of State Street Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. State Street Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s average target price is $61.83, while its potential upside is 19.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors State Street Corporation beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.