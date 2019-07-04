Contrasting of State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.21 N/A 1.46 23.20 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 928 4.34 N/A 65.48 14.50

Table 1 highlights State Auto Financial Corporation and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. State Auto Financial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides State Auto Financial Corporation and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

State Auto Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has a 0.45 beta and it is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares and 89.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.6% 3.27% -1.46% 2.42% 16.35% -0.71% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. -0.66% 4.09% 5.1% 7.47% 6.36% 10.71%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation had bearish trend while White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.