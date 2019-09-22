Contrasting of StarTek Inc. (SRT) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

As Business Services companies, StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.39 N/A -0.88 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 171.54 N/A -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates StarTek Inc. and Spherix Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of StarTek Inc. and Spherix Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.09 shows that StarTek Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Spherix Incorporated’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

StarTek Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Spherix Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StarTek Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both StarTek Inc. and Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of StarTek Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.44% are Spherix Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year StarTek Inc. had bullish trend while Spherix Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Spherix Incorporated beats StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.