Contrasting of StarTek Inc. (SRT) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

Both StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 7 0.38 N/A -0.88 0.00 LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights StarTek Inc. and LSC Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of StarTek Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor LSC Communications Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.3% of StarTek Inc. shares and 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares. About 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year StarTek Inc. has 0.9% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors StarTek Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.