Contrasting of Star Group L.P. (SGU) and Its Peers

Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Star Group L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Star Group L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Star Group L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 462,962,962.96% 11.50% 4.70% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Star Group L.P. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 43.75M 9 12.69 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Star Group L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Star Group L.P. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Star Group L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.00 2.57

The potential upside of the competitors is 28.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Star Group L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Star Group L.P. has weaker performance than Star Group L.P.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Star Group L.P. are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s rivals have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Star Group L.P.

Risk & Volatility

Star Group L.P. has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s rivals are 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Star Group L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Star Group L.P.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Star Group L.P.