Contrasting of Star Group L.P. (SGU) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Since Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.47 20.42 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 42 3.42 N/A 2.51 17.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Star Group L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group L.P. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Star Group L.P. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Star Group L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 14.7% 6.1% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Star Group L.P. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Star Group L.P. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has 2.3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Star Group L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.7% of Star Group L.P. shares and 64.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned 7.83% of Star Group L.P. shares. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has 29.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. 2.01% 0.52% 2.77% -0.92% -0.51% 3.43% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. -1.25% 0.33% 0.61% 21.58% 34.97% 18.45%

For the past year Star Group L.P. has weaker performance than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Star Group L.P.