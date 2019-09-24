Contrasting of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Both Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 9 1.35 N/A 0.53 18.54 TORM plc 8 0.94 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and TORM plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and TORM plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 3% 1.5% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TORM plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.8% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -5.9% 2.17% 12.91% 30.17% -23.17% 8.1% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was less bullish than TORM plc.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TORM plc.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.