Contrasting of Stantec Inc. (STN) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stantec Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Stantec Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s 77.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 1.6 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are owned by institutional investors. Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year Stantec Inc. had bullish trend while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.