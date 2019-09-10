Contrasting of Stantec Inc. (STN) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

As Business Services businesses, Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stantec Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means Stantec Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stantec Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63%

For the past year Stantec Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.