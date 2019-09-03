Contrasting of Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) and Its Rivals

As Auto Parts company, Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Standard Motor Products Inc. has 80.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Standard Motor Products Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Standard Motor Products Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.20% 5.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Standard Motor Products Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products Inc. N/A 47 17.19 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Standard Motor Products Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Standard Motor Products Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Standard Motor Products Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 47.56%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Standard Motor Products Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Standard Motor Products Inc. had bearish trend while Standard Motor Products Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Standard Motor Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Standard Motor Products Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Standard Motor Products Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Motor Products Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Standard Motor Products Inc.’s rivals are 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

Standard Motor Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Standard Motor Products Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.