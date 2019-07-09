Contrasting of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 99 1.48 N/A 7.33 5.93 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.64 N/A 0.02 275.00

Demonstrates Stamps.com Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stamps.com Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Stamps.com Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Stamps.com Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Stamps.com Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.50% and an $80.6 average target price. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 51.21% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stamps.com Inc. seems more appealing than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stamps.com Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.7%. About 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.