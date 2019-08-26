Contrasting of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 71 2.41 N/A 7.33 6.51 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.55 N/A -2.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stamps.com Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stamps.com Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta means Stamps.com Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Creative Realities Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Creative Realities Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Stamps.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus target price is $64.5, while its potential upside is 0.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stamps.com Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Creative Realities Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.