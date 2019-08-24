Contrasting of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 73 2.43 N/A 7.33 6.51 American Software Inc. 13 3.99 N/A 0.22 61.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stamps.com Inc. and American Software Inc. American Software Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Stamps.com Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stamps.com Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta means Stamps.com Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, American Software Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, American Software Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and American Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Stamps.com Inc. is $64.5, with potential downside of -0.05%. American Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a -6.07% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Stamps.com Inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares. 0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend while American Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats American Software Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.