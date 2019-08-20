Contrasting of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

This is a contrast between STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial Inc. 29 10.01 N/A 0.60 49.70 National Storage Affiliates Trust 29 5.54 N/A 0.02 1514.50

In table 1 we can see STAG Industrial Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Storage Affiliates Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to STAG Industrial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. STAG Industrial Inc. is currently more affordable than National Storage Affiliates Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us STAG Industrial Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

STAG Industrial Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.1% of STAG Industrial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of National Storage Affiliates Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of STAG Industrial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has 0.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAG Industrial Inc. -1.95% -1.39% 0.92% 8.19% 10.77% 19.45% National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47%

For the past year STAG Industrial Inc. was more bullish than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

STAG Industrial Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors National Storage Affiliates Trust.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.