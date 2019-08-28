Contrasting of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) and Its Competitors

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of STAG Industrial Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.62% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of STAG Industrial Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has STAG Industrial Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting STAG Industrial Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial Inc. N/A 29 49.70 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

STAG Industrial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio STAG Industrial Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for STAG Industrial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.71 1.45 2.53

The potential upside of the rivals is 28.66%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STAG Industrial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAG Industrial Inc. -1.95% -1.39% 0.92% 8.19% 10.77% 19.45% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year STAG Industrial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

STAG Industrial Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. In other hand, STAG Industrial Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.59 which is 40.78% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

STAG Industrial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors STAG Industrial Inc.’s competitors beat STAG Industrial Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.