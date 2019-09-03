Contrasting of S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

This is a contrast between S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.33 N/A 3.09 12.33 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.16 N/A 1.19 15.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of S&T Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp. Oritani Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&T Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Oritani Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has S&T Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that S&T Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oritani Financial Corp. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oritani Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc. has a 16.89% upside potential and an average target price of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both S&T Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.7% and 70.4% respectively. 2.1% are S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are Oritani Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats Oritani Financial Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.