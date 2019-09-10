Contrasting of S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.46 N/A 3.09 12.33 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.44 N/A 0.38 28.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for S&T Bancorp Inc. and MBT Financial Corp. MBT Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MBT Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

S&T Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, MBT Financial Corp. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and MBT Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MBT Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 13.64% at a $40 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of MBT Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than MBT Financial Corp.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats MBT Financial Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.