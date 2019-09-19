Contrasting of S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.71 N/A 3.09 12.33 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.32 N/A 1.39 12.27

Table 1 highlights S&T Bancorp Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fulton Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&T Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows S&T Bancorp Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fulton Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fulton Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.38% and an $40 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares and 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 0.6% are Fulton Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors S&T Bancorp Inc. beats Fulton Financial Corporation.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.