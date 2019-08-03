Contrasting of Square Inc. (SQ) and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC), both competing one another are Internet Software & Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Inc. 73 7.46 N/A -0.13 0.00 Owl Rock Capital Corporation 16 10.81 N/A 1.52 10.44

In table 1 we can see Square Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Inc. 0.00% -4.7% -1.4% Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 5.1%

Analyst Ratings

Square Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Square Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.75% and an $91 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Square Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70% and 0% respectively. 0.5% are Square Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Square Inc. -0.02% 9.85% 9.22% 12.41% 22.54% 43.36% Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Square Inc. was more bullish than Owl Rock Capital Corporation.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital Corporation beats Square Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale (POS), financial, and marketing services worldwide. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. The company also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal. In addition, it provides online/card not present payments services through the Square Point of Sale mobile apps or Square Virtual Terminals; Square Invoices and Square Online Store for processing payments; Square Cash, a peer-to-peer payments service; Square Capital that facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers based on real-time payment and POS data; and Caviar, a courier order management app that provides food delivery services for restaurants. Further, the company offers gift cards, square appointments, instant deposit, customer engagement, employee management, and other subscription and services-based products. Its customers include retail, services, and food-related industries of various sizes ranging from a single vendor at a farmersÂ’ market to multi-location businesses. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.