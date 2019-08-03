Contrasting of Square Inc. (SQ) and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC), both competing one another are Internet Software & Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Square Inc.
|73
|7.46
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|16
|10.81
|N/A
|1.52
|10.44
In table 1 we can see Square Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Square Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.7%
|-1.4%
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|8.9%
|5.1%
Analyst Ratings
Square Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Square Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Square Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.75% and an $91 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Square Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70% and 0% respectively. 0.5% are Square Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Square Inc.
|-0.02%
|9.85%
|9.22%
|12.41%
|22.54%
|43.36%
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|1.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.32%
For the past year Square Inc. was more bullish than Owl Rock Capital Corporation.
Summary
Owl Rock Capital Corporation beats Square Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale (POS), financial, and marketing services worldwide. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. The company also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal. In addition, it provides online/card not present payments services through the Square Point of Sale mobile apps or Square Virtual Terminals; Square Invoices and Square Online Store for processing payments; Square Cash, a peer-to-peer payments service; Square Capital that facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers based on real-time payment and POS data; and Caviar, a courier order management app that provides food delivery services for restaurants. Further, the company offers gift cards, square appointments, instant deposit, customer engagement, employee management, and other subscription and services-based products. Its customers include retail, services, and food-related industries of various sizes ranging from a single vendor at a farmersÂ’ market to multi-location businesses. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.