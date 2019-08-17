Contrasting of SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

We will be contrasting the differences between SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.69 N/A 1.60 25.30 The Middleby Corporation 130 2.12 N/A 5.77 23.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SPX FLOW Inc. and The Middleby Corporation. The Middleby Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. SPX FLOW Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SPX FLOW Inc. and The Middleby Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Risk and Volatility

SPX FLOW Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, The Middleby Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. The Middleby Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SPX FLOW Inc. and The Middleby Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of SPX FLOW Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 18.34%. Meanwhile, The Middleby Corporation’s average target price is $145, while its potential upside is 30.69%. Based on the results given earlier, The Middleby Corporation is looking more favorable than SPX FLOW Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are The Middleby Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. was more bullish than The Middleby Corporation.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats SPX FLOW Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.