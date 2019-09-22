Contrasting of SPX Corporation (SPXC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation 35 1.18 N/A 1.47 23.79 Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Colfax Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than SPX Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. SPX Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

SPX Corporation’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Colfax Corporation on the other hand, has 1.6 beta which makes it 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPX Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Colfax Corporation has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Colfax Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SPX Corporation and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

SPX Corporation’s upside potential is 17.65% at a $48 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Colfax Corporation is $33, which is potential 15.79% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SPX Corporation is looking more favorable than Colfax Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPX Corporation and Colfax Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 19.87%. SPX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year SPX Corporation was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors SPX Corporation beats Colfax Corporation.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.