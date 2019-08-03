Contrasting of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 103 7.58 N/A 1.54 72.43 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 86 65.02 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SPS Commerce Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SPS Commerce Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SPS Commerce Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. SPS Commerce Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SPS Commerce Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 4.26% for SPS Commerce Inc. with consensus target price of $115. Zoom Video Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.67 consensus target price and a -43.76% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SPS Commerce Inc. seems more appealing than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares and 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has weaker performance than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Zoom Video Communications Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.