Contrasting of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

As Application Software businesses, SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.52 N/A 1.54 72.43 Majesco 8 2.49 N/A 0.18 53.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SPS Commerce Inc. and Majesco. Majesco seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SPS Commerce Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. SPS Commerce Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SPS Commerce Inc. and Majesco’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta means SPS Commerce Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Majesco has a 0.37 beta and it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Majesco is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. SPS Commerce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Majesco.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SPS Commerce Inc. and Majesco are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 65.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SPS Commerce Inc. and Majesco has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 2.5%. 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 70.6% are Majesco’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Majesco.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats Majesco on 11 of the 11 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.