Contrasting of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 100 7.16 N/A 1.54 67.19 Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.01 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SPS Commerce Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3%

Liquidity

SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SPS Commerce Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of SPS Commerce Inc. is $115, with potential upside of 12.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPS Commerce Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 75.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93% Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has weaker performance than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.