Contrasting of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

We are comparing SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 100 7.25 N/A 1.54 67.19 Alteryx Inc. 80 26.54 N/A 0.50 176.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SPS Commerce Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Alteryx Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. SPS Commerce Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alteryx Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SPS Commerce Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Alteryx Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. SPS Commerce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of SPS Commerce Inc. is $115, with potential upside of 10.93%. Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $88.5, while its potential downside is -23.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SPS Commerce Inc. seems more appealing than Alteryx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPS Commerce Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 96.7% respectively. About 1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93% Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Alteryx Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.