Contrasting of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Both Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -167.92 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was less bullish than Solitario Zinc Corp.

Summary

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors Solitario Zinc Corp.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.