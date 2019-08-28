Contrasting of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

We are comparing Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares and 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has 18.3% stronger performance while Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has -5.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.