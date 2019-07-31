Contrasting of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

This is a contrast between Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|1
|77.51
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.3%. Comparatively, 28.25% are Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|1.17%
|-2.36%
|-6.5%
|13.36%
|17.48%
|5.01%
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|-1.36%
|-13.82%
|-25.03%
|-29.27%
|-50.35%
|-9.67%
For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has 5.01% stronger performance while Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has -9.67% weaker performance.
Summary
Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.