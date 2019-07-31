Contrasting of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

This is a contrast between Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 77.51 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.3%. Comparatively, 28.25% are Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 1.17% -2.36% -6.5% 13.36% 17.48% 5.01% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -1.36% -13.82% -25.03% -29.27% -50.35% -9.67%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has 5.01% stronger performance while Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has -9.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.