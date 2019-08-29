Contrasting of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

We will be comparing the differences between Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.15 N/A 2.07 26.94

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Compass Minerals International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55 consensus price target and a 11.09% potential upside.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Compass Minerals International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.4%. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.