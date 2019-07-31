Contrasting of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)

This is a contrast between Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and China Natural Resources Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and China Natural Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and China Natural Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|1.17%
|-2.36%
|-6.5%
|13.36%
|17.48%
|5.01%
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|-1.62%
|3.55%
|1.64%
|-9.79%
|-11%
|3.52%
For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was more bullish than China Natural Resources Inc.
Summary
Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors China Natural Resources Inc.
