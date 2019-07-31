Contrasting of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)

This is a contrast between Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and China Natural Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and China Natural Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and China Natural Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 1.17% -2.36% -6.5% 13.36% 17.48% 5.01% China Natural Resources Inc. -1.62% 3.55% 1.64% -9.79% -11% 3.52%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was more bullish than China Natural Resources Inc.

Summary

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors China Natural Resources Inc.