Contrasting of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

We are comparing Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Lazard Ltd 36 1.36 N/A 3.09 12.54

In table 1 we can see Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Lazard Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Lazard Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Lazard Ltd has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has stronger performance than Lazard Ltd

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.