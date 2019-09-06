Contrasting of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|16.17
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
