Contrasting of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.17 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.