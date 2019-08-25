Contrasting of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.16 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.33 consensus price target and a 14.24% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.