Contrasting of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.16
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.33 consensus price target and a 14.24% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
