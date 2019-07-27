Contrasting of Sprint Corporation (S) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

As Wireless Communications businesses, Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation 6 0.97 N/A -0.48 0.00 SK Telecom Co. Ltd. 25 0.00 N/A 4.15 5.80

Table 1 highlights Sprint Corporation and SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 8.8% SK Telecom Co. Ltd. 0.00% 15.1% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sprint Corporation has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SK Telecom Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.29 beta which makes it 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sprint Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.6% of Sprint Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.2% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Sprint Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprint Corporation 8.01% 3.23% -0.98% -1.94% 18.09% 4.3% SK Telecom Co. Ltd. -2.74% 0.04% -5.64% -7.56% 4.65% -10.07%

For the past year Sprint Corporation had bullish trend while SK Telecom Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sprint Corporation beats SK Telecom Co. Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.