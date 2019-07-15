Contrasting of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.