Contrasting of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 202.92 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 334.78% and an $16 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 67.4% respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.