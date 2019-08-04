Contrasting of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 259.13 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc.’s potential upside is 118.58% and its average target price is $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 81.8% respectively. 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.