Contrasting of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

This is a contrast between Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Demonstrates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 525.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.