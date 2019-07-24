Contrasting of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.79% of all Broadcasting – Radio’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.48% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Spotify Technology S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology S.A. 0.00% -6.40% -2.10% Industry Average 12.63% 182.36% 12.73%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Spotify Technology S.A. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology S.A. N/A 139 0.00 Industry Average 596.46M 4.72B 9.87

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.79

Spotify Technology S.A. presently has a consensus price target of $157.5, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. The potential upside of the competitors is 88.17%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Spotify Technology S.A. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spotify Technology S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spotify Technology S.A. -0.93% -1.53% -4.95% -1.18% -14.72% 20.2% Industry Average 5.03% 2.58% 20.61% 14.80% 13.56% 20.81%

For the past year Spotify Technology S.A. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spotify Technology S.A. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Spotify Technology S.A.’s rivals have 1.61 and 1.61 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spotify Technology S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spotify Technology S.A.

Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spotify Technology S.A.’s peers beat Spotify Technology S.A. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.