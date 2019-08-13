Contrasting of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Both Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 129 10.12 N/A -2.11 0.00 SAP SE 120 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Demonstrates Splunk Inc. and SAP SE earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Splunk Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SAP SE has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Splunk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

Splunk Inc. and SAP SE Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

Splunk Inc.’s consensus target price is $153.27, while its potential upside is 18.70%. SAP SE on the other hand boasts of a $152.33 consensus target price and a 27.90% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, SAP SE is looking more favorable than Splunk Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Splunk Inc. and SAP SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 5.1%. Insiders held 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Splunk Inc. was more bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats Splunk Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.