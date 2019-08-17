Contrasting of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 129 9.78 N/A -2.11 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 198 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Splunk Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Splunk Inc. is $153.27, with potential upside of 22.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of China Index Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Splunk Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.