Contrasting of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 10.25 N/A 1.67 26.48 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.75 N/A 2.32 9.51

Table 1 demonstrates Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Realty Capital Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 2 2.67

$46.25 is Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.90%. Competitively PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average target price of $22.33, with potential upside of 1.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust looks more robust than Spirit Realty Capital Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares. Competitively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has stronger performance than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.