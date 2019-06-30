Contrasting of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

As Regional – Southwest Banks companies, Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 22 5.14 N/A 0.99 22.80 UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.38 N/A 3.86 17.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation. UMB Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than UMB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 0.7% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UMB Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

UMB Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $71 consensus price target and a 7.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of UMB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 11.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.62% 5.17% 4.01% 20.7% 4.98% -0.92% UMB Financial Corporation -5% 1.45% 0.09% 2.58% -14.31% 10.09%

For the past year Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has -0.92% weaker performance while UMB Financial Corporation has 10.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors UMB Financial Corporation beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.