Contrasting of Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and Its Rivals

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-162.70%
|-9.80%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit MTA REIT
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.47
|1.78
|2.56
The competitors have a potential upside of 18.98%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spirit MTA REIT
|1.47%
|1.33%
|-13.46%
|-27.84%
|0%
|-3.51%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Spirit MTA REIT had bearish trend while Spirit MTA REIT’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Spirit MTA REIT does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Spirit MTA REIT’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Spirit MTA REIT.
