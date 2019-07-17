Contrasting of Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and Its Rivals

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -162.70% -9.80% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 18.98%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit MTA REIT and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT 1.47% 1.33% -13.46% -27.84% 0% -3.51% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT had bearish trend while Spirit MTA REIT’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Spirit MTA REIT does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spirit MTA REIT’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Spirit MTA REIT.